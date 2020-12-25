As of January 1, things change. ” As the French government points out on his site dedicated to Brexit, the end of the transition period following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (EU) will have consequences on the daily life of the French, as well as that of the British living in France. From the first hours of 2021, the modalities for settling or studying across the Channel are changing. For trips to the British Isles, the procedures will change on October 1. While London and Brussels also found a historic agreement on Thursday 24 December on their future trade relations, franceinfo wondered what would change in your lives.

Can I still enter the UK with my ID card?

Yes, until October 1, 2021, you can travel across the Channel with a valid identity card. However, after this date, you will imperatively need a passport to cross the border. “The rules of free movement will no longer apply to and from the UK”, indicates the government on his website, which means that border formalities will be re-established in both directions.

EU citizens will be exempt from visa requirements for short-term tourist stays. You can also do without it for “simple professional visits, training, conferences, seminars, workshops “, ensures the French executive. But a residence permit will be compulsory for business trips or other trips lasting more than six months.

And for British nationals who want to travel to France?

First change when crossing the border: you will have to take the line “third-country national “, and no longer that of European citizens, for passport control. For short trips (less than 90 days for any period of 180 days), you must present this identity document, as well as a certificate of health insurance covering “all medical, hospital and death expenses that may be incurred “ during the stay, explains the French government.

Will my French license be sufficient to drive across the Channel?

For now, this point remains unclear … “If you are visiting the UK after January 1, 2021, you should be able to drive with your French license accompanied by an English translation, can we read on the government website. This point is however still under negotiation and the international driving license may be required to drive in the UK. “

Will it be prohibited to bring certain British products back to France?

The answer is yes, and that starts with not packing a UK-produced ham and cheese sandwich in your bag. Do you think this is a joke? Not at all. “From 1 January 2021 you will not be able to bring into the EU products of animal origin containing meat or a dairy product”, announced the British government. This therefore concerns pâté, sausage, butter or even yogurt. This ban aims to prevent the introduction of infectious animal diseases into European territory, as these products are likely to carry pathogens.

However, exceptions are made for powdered milk and infant foods, honey, snails and special pet foods required for medical reasons, in limited quantities (up to two kilograms per person).

Will the prices of marmalade and scones increase?

It’s possible. Certainly, thanks to the agreement which was concluded Thursday between London and Brussels, the United Kingdom benefits from unprecedented access, without customs duties or quotas, for “all goods which comply with the appropriate rules of origin”. Unheard of for a treaty governing commercial relations.

However, other costs will be added to the price of exported products, assures Alban Maggiar, delegate for European affairs of the Confederation of small and medium-sized enterprises. “The United Kingdom will become a third country so we will have to put in place a certain number of formalities which are quite cumbersome “, he details on BFMTV. “We come to an administrative weight which is extremely high and that means that it is additional costs for all companies and in particular SMEs “, he insists. According to the news channel, some economists estimate that this could translate into a 5% increase in the prices of exported products.

What will change for French expats?

If you settled in the United Kingdom before December 31, 2020, you will be able to benefit from a special device to obtain your residence status (“settled status” or “pre-settled status”). You will have until June 30, 2021 to submit your request online (English content). If you do not receive any mail at the end of the procedure, do not panic. This is normal, the procedure is completely dematerialized, details the French government website.

If you want to move across the Channel in 2021, “the applicable conditions are those set by the new British immigration law, which does not distinguish between European nationals and those of other third countries “, adds the executive. Clearly, you will need to take the necessary steps with the British authorities to obtain a visa or a residence permit.

And for the British settled (or who want to settle) in France?

From October 1, 2021, the British must imperatively have a residence permit to reside in France. Those who were already installed there before December 31 have until July 1, 2021 to complete the procedures and will obtain a residence permit where it is written the mention “agreement to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union”, specifies the French government. Those who will settle in from January 2021 “will have to apply for a residence permit under common law in the prefecture “. Important precision: these tResidence permits will allow travel to the other states of the Schengen area, for periods not exceeding three months.

For students enrolled in the UK, what changes on January 1?

It all depends on your arrival date. For students enrolled in a UK institution before December 31 and who wish to continue their studies there, the UK authorities advise to register for the status “pre-settled” of “settlement scheme for EU citizens”. This will avoid visa administrative procedures and related costs..

For those who will start their studies after January 1, you will need to obtain a student visa (English content), for the sum of 350 pounds sterling (390 euros), if you study for more than six months in the United Kingdom. You will also have to pay around 500 pounds (557 euros) per year to benefit from the public health service, the NHS, AFP said. Obtaining a visa will only be possible on three conditions: be accepted into a UK higher education institution; speak, read and understand English; be able to finance their study stay in the United Kingdom.

On this last point, the French government remember that you will have to pay “increased tuition fees applicable to international students “, except in the event of an exchange planned within the framework of a partnership between a French university and a British university. Under the terms of the agreement reached on Thursday 24 December, British students will also be leaving the Erasmus exchange program, announced the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.