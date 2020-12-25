It is a text of 2,000 pages. London and Brussels announced Thursday, December 24 that they had reached an agreement on a trade agreement that will govern their economic relations from January 1, in the wake of Brexit. A text that the two parties delivered in nine months, while the conclusion of agreements of this scope usually takes years.

The discussion was not without disagreements, however. Franceinfo summarizes what we know about the compromise found on the points that remained unresolved.

A complex compromise on fishing

This was one of the sticking points in the negotiations: how to reconcile the economic survival of European fishermen, used to fishing in British waters, with London’s desire to assert its sovereignty over them?

The agreement finally provides that at the end of a transitional period of five and a half years, until June 2026, the fishermen of the European Union will have to return each year to the United Kingdom a sum equivalent to 25% of their taken in British waters (approximately 160 million euros).

Access to British waters will then have to be renegotiated annually, in particular in the case of territorial waters, located between 6 and 12 nautical miles off the coast of the United Kingdom. But a move that upsets the current balance would expose London to retaliation in the form of tariffs.

The transition period is longer than the three years initially accepted by Great Britain but shorter than the 14 years initially claimed by the EU, stressed Boris Johnson. And the amount paid by European fishermen from 2026 will increase “about two-thirds the catch by British fishermen in UK waters”, welcomes Downing Street. It remains to settle the question of its calculation, and in particular of the prices used to assess the value of the fish caught.

European negotiator Michel Barnier estimated that this agreement would require “some efforts” to EU fishermen. But he assured that they would be “accompanied” by the European Union.

No customs duties on goods

As expected, with this agreement, the EU offers unprecedented access to its huge market of 450 million consumers, without customs duties or quotas, for “all goods which comply with the appropriate rules of origin”. Unheard of for a trade agreement.

In the event of a “no deal”, the rules of the World Trade Organization would have applied on January 1, and would have imposed customs duties on British products. The absence of customs duties makes it possible to avoid a break in production chains, which would have been very problematic for certain sectors such as the automobile.

But this opening will be accompanied by strict conditions: the companies of the Channel will have to respect a certain number of evolving rules over time in terms of environment, labor law and taxation to avoid any dumping. There are also guarantees for State aid.

Boris Johnson was pleased to have concluded a “full Canadian-style free trade agreement”, with reference to Ceta adopted between Canada and the EU in 2016. But will not prevent “real changes” on January 1 “for many citizens and businesses”, warned Michel Barnier. The EU has set aside 5 billion euros in its budget to support the most affected sectors.

If the movement of people depends more on the exit agreement from the EU concluded a year earlier, the latest negotiations have nonetheless resulted in the United Kingdom’s exit from the Erasmus student exchange program, deplored by Michel Barnier.

A commitment to fair competition

UK and EU commit to a level playing field “by maintaining high levels of protection in areas such as environmental protection, the fight against climate change and carbon pricing, social and labor rights, tax transparency and state aid”.

If one of the two parties fails to fulfill its obligations in this matter, it will be possible to take “corrective measures”, such as introducing tariffs.

A mechanism to arbitrate disputes

This was another point of debate: how to settle any conflicts between the EU and its new trading partner. If the UK or the EU does not comply with the treaty, a binding dispute settlement mechanism, such as exists in most trade agreements, will be responsible for settling the disputes.

Faced with firm opposition from London, the Court of Justice of the European Union will not intervene in this process. A “Joint Council” will ensure that the agreement is correctly applied and interpreted.

Points remain in debate

The deal does not concern financial services, which makes London the only place to compete with New York. Access to the European market for London-based banks and insurers is an issue being addressed in parallel with negotiations on the trade agreement.

The talks were also not an opportunity for London and Brussels to agree on a common foreign, defense and development policy, explained Michel Barnier.

In addition, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stressed that negotiations were continuing to preserve the free movement of goods and people between Spain and Gibraltar, a British enclave on the Iberian Peninsula.