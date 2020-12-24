“We can finally put Brexit behind us.” European and British leaders showed their relief on Thursday, December 24. London and Brussels have finally reached an agreement on their future trade relations, announced Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. An outcome which avoids the dreaded “no deal” at the end of the transition period which will end on the evening of December 31, one year after the United Kingdom’s official exit from the European Union.

Elvire Fabry, researcher in charge of trade policy and Brexit at the Jacques Delors Institute, deciphers this agreement for franceinfo.

Franceinfo: How was an agreement reached after ten months of negotiations?

Elvire Fabry: The negotiations that have been initiated concern many more issues than the simple fact of avoiding a return of customs tariffs and quotas. It is a feat to have managed to negotiate this agreement in such a short time, when trade agreements, as a rule, can take several years. We will have to wait to see what is actually in this agreement, since it is almost 2,000 pages long.

It appears that a number of chapters have moved forward over the past few days – enough to provide a solid basis for negotiations. The most important disputes were kept to the end, in particular those concerning the conditions of fair competition, the establishment of a dispute settlement mechanism and the question of fisheries.

The negotiators appeared very happy at the end of these negotiations. What is it really ? Is there a winner and a loser with this deal?

As both parties were the losers, through this agreement, both parties are now winners. In case of “no deal”, we started with friction and a lack of maximum visibility on all issues. We were throwing all economic players and all citizens who have a link with the United Kingdom into the total unknown. As a first step, this agreement provides a framework for future cooperation, which is very important, and makes it possible to avoid the dark scenario of “no deal”.

We took care of the most urgent. We have talked a lot about avoiding the return of tariffs and quotas, etc. But there were a lot of outstanding issues like that of data transfer. Did they succeed in doing something in terms of services? In the fight against terrorism? In any case, this agreement will create a stronger spirit of cooperation than if we had remained on a scenario of “no deal”, which would have deteriorated even more the little that remained of mutual trust.

What are the next steps in the days to come?

First, the 27 member states must vote for the agreement, but there will be no exceptional meeting of heads of state and government in the next four days, so it will be done by legal mail. This validation of the agreement by the Council must be obtained before December 31. But the legal grooming of an agreement is a process that normally takes a long time. There is therefore a gray area on the text which will be validated by the 27.

The question also arises on the British side, since Boris Johnson had withdrawn the competence to discuss negotiations from his parliamentarians. However, they still have to validate the text. So, what visibility will they have? The text is very long and, once again, the legal proofreading will not be completed …

On the British side, the House of Commons and the House of Lords must therefore vote on this text, then the Queen validate it. If this is the case, the text will enter into provisional application from January 1, 2021. Then, it will be the turn of MEPs to approve it at the beginning of 2021.