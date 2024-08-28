Since Bolsonarism emerged in Brazil, it has become quite clear that the political phenomenon went far beyond the character who gave it its name. Today, ineligible until 2030 for having committed electoral crimes, former President Jair Bolsonaro is beginning to fear that Bolsonarism may even do without him. The warning comes in the form of a new figure called Pablo Marçal, who burst into the dispute for the mayoralty of São Paulo, the largest and richest city in the country, stealing votes from the candidate supported by Bolsonaro. According to the latest polls, Marçal is technically tied In first place are leftist candidate Guilherme Boulos, backed by President Lula da Silva, and Ricardo Nunes, the current mayor of São Paulo, backed by Bolsonaro. The former president and his sons have torpedoed Marçal on social media, but without much success so far. Last weekend, Bolsonaro heard from his non-biological son-in-law the phrase he likes to say so much but probably never imagined anyone would have the audacity to say to him. Marçal told Bolsonaro to “behave like a man.”

Ricardo Nunes, who is supported by Bolsonaro in these elections, is much more in tune with the traditional right than with Bolsonarism. But it is this right that the former president needs on his side in Congress to, for example, try to avoid being imprisoned. Bolsonaro’s problem is that 44% of Bolsonarism supporters, according to a survey by the Datafolha institute, prefer to disobey Bolsonaro and vote for Marçal. As some have explained on social media, Marçal is much more Bolsonarist than Nunes. And he is.

Without previous political positions, Pablo Marçal is a former coach which is now announced as CVO (chief visionary officer About himself, he says he was born poor in the state of Goiás and became a millionaire selling self-help. In one of his motivational courses, he took a group on a mountain adventure, ignoring all the high-risk warnings, and nearly killed them all. The “visionary” has already been convicted of being part of a gang that siphoned off money from banks, and some leaders of his party, the Brazilian Renewal Labor Party, are suspected of having ties to the First Command of the Capital, one of the largest criminal organizations in Latin America. His few proposals as a candidate are grotesque, such as solving the chronic traffic problem in São Paulo — a city of almost 12 million inhabitants — by installing cable cars. In debates, he is even more violent than Bolsonaro, capable of attacks incompatible with coexistence.

It is important to pay attention to the differences between Bolsonaro and Marçal, because they may herald a new moment in the accelerated erosion of democracies. Although he claims to have been born into poverty, Marçal is a child of social media. The electoral justice cancelled their profiles on-line because he paid followers to cut his videos and spread them, but the candidate opened new ones and has millions of followers again. This is where he presents an important difference compared to Bolsonaro: all his power comes from social media and his ability to play in this system. This is where Marçal forges an entirely parallel reality, unlike Bolsonaro, who uses and abuses social media but has a violently coherent political trajectory.

Pablo Marçal’s only interest in becoming mayor – or even president of the Republic in 2026 – is probably exclusively to earn more money by using visibility. Nobody knows what he really believes in, because he can say that he believes in anything that makes his figure profitable. The reason for entering politics to get rich is radicalized by this new character.

The change is best demonstrated by another candidate from São Paulo, José Datena, host of a television show that criminalizes the poor and blacks by portraying them as preferred criminals. Until recently, the left abhorred him and considered him the worst there is, but Bolsonarism has so debased politics that today he sounds balanced. “I thought I was going to put on a show,” Datena said of his participation in the first televised debate. He was forced to admit that he wasn’t. In a debate on television, the man from television was eclipsed by the man from social media. Datena is violent and verbose; Marçal is violent and short as a tweet.

Bolsonaro is learning that he will not be able to control the aberrations that emerge from the sewers through the lid he opened, because they only follow themselves. There is no fidelity in the world of influencersBetween the alliances he needs to make to avoid being held accountable for the crimes he committed during his presidency and a precocious and unwanted heir pointing his finger in his face, Bolsonaro claims to be in hell.

It might be delightful to watch these two human monstrosities duel, but it is terrifying for what it announces. In a world shaped by the internet, yesterday’s myth can be cancelled today. So much so that Pablo Marçal might just be a passing phenomenon, until another, even worse one emerges. The most important thing that the Bolsonarista without Bolsonaro’s support points out is that, today, in Brazil’s largest city, there are a significant number of voters willing to vote for someone who is not even fit to be a person. Bolsonaro and Marçal will pass, their voters will not.