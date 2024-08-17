Councilor Carlotta Nonnis Marzano, appointed just yesterday by the mayor of Bari, Vito Leccese, has decided to renounce her responsibilities after the controversy over some of her social media posts, one in particular against the Pope.

“In these hours – explains the mayor Leccese – a political controversy has broken out over the statements made, in the past, on a social network, by Dr. Nonnis Marzano, who I have indicated as councilor in the new council. I want to first clarify that I do not agree, in tone and content, with the posts to which the controversy refers but that, on the other hand, these are still free expressions of thought”.