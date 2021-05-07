With the new system coming into effect on Sunday the 9th whereby the 500 per 100k category disappears, only six town will remain closed from Sunday.

The new system involves municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants with a contagion rate superior to 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

So, of the 26 municipalities that had their town limits closed on Wednesday, only six of them may continue that way come Sunday, two of the for certain.

They are: Colomera, Marchal, Montefrío, Villanueva Mesía, Salar and Loja.

However, four of them have fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, which means the decision to close them still has to be made before Sunday – those below 5,000 inhabitant are judged individually.

The other 20 municipalities that closed their town limits at 00.01h on Thursday will be able to reopened come Sunday 00.01h.

They are: Pampaneira, Fonelas, Montejícar, Benalúa, Iznalloz, Albuñol, Gualchos, Íllora, Jun, Huéscar, Lugros, Albuñuelas, Beas de Guadix, Cijuela, Peligros, Pulianas, Huétor Vega, Alfacar, Fuente Vaqueros and Villa de Otura.

