Two people were killed in Wiesbaden. A suspect is now in custody. © -/5VISION.NEWS/dpa

A man reports to the police and says he killed two people. According to the police, they are two direct relatives. He has now been brought before a judge.

Wiesbaden – After the alleged killing of his sister and father in Wiesbaden, the suspect is in custody. The 42-year-old was brought before the judge in the afternoon, but did not comment on the allegations, said a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office.

The suspect reported himself to the police, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. This was shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday. He was arrested on the spot without resistance.

According to reports, the bodies of a 45-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were found in the apartment building. All three were registered at the address of the crime scene, according to the statement. The background to the crime is still completely unclear, said the police spokesman.

The police cordoned off the crime scene in the Kohlheck district and specialists were busy securing evidence. Other media had previously reported on this. dpa