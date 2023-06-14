At least 80 migrants have died in a boat accident off the coast of Greece. The Greek authorities fear that the number could rise to hundreds of victims. It is the deadliest boat accident in Greek waters this year. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has declared three days of mourning.



14 Jun. 2023

About 85 kilometers from the coast of Peloponnese, the boat capsized on Wednesday. A superyacht belonging to a wealthy Mexican family was involved in the rescue operation. The Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have so far managed to rescue more than 100 migrants from the sea, but there are fears that the death toll will rise further.

According to the rescued passengers, up to four hundred people would have been on board, Greek media speak of five hundred to seven hundred passengers. Survivors were taken to the port of Kalamata.

No life jacket

According to the Greek Coast Guard, no one on board was wearing a life jacket at the time of the shipwreck. Smugglers don’t hand out those vests either. Sometimes migrants do carry an inflated inner tube, assuming that it will help them stay afloat.

The boat just before the accident. © AP



A large-scale search operation has been launched, authorities said. It includes Coast Guard patrol vessels, the Air Guard, a Navy frigate, and cargo ships and other vessels in the area. However, the rescue operation is hampered by the strong wind. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou flew to the Peloponnese peninsula to assess the situation on the ground. Four hospitals have been put on standby to treat the injured. See also Ambassador to Ukraine demands one “marten” per week from traffic lights

The Mayan Queen IV. © via REUTERS



Superyacht

The superyacht the Mayan Queen IV also played a role in the rescue operation. Photos show dozens of the rescued migrants standing on the aft deck of the luxury yacht (120 million euros, 93 meters long) and disembarking in Kalamata. The Mayan Queen IV is owned by the Mexican Baillères family and was purchased years ago by the late businessman Alberto Baillères. In the event of a shipwreck, the authorities can call on all ships present in the area to come and help. The yacht is said to have brought a hundred drowning people ashore. The exact role of the ship in the operation is not yet known.

Survivors receive first aid in the port of Kalamata, about 150 miles southwest of Athens. At least 59 migrants have died in a boat accident off the coast of Greece. © AP



Capsized and sunk

A plane from the European border agency Frontex spotted the vessel for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, about 80 kilometers southwest of the coastal town of Pylos. According to the Greek port authorities, a coastguard ship sailed there, but the migrants on deck indicated that ‘they did not need help and wanted to continue sailing’. See also Dino asks Twitter to delete 161 profiles after school attacks

Early Wednesday morning the vessel capsized and sank. According to survivors, the vessel had left Libyan Tobruk for Italy. Nothing is known about the nationalities at the moment. According to a journalist in the region, with contacts in Tobruk, the migrants each paid $ 4,500 for the crossing.

Text continues below tweet.



A rescue operation has also been carried out off the coast of Crete. There, a sailboat full of migrants was in distress and dozens of people on board were rescued. The searches are still ongoing. It is not known how many people were on board in total.

Drama at Italian coast

In February of this year, a similar drama unfolded off the Italian coast, near Crotone. Just off the coast, a ship with 250 migrants got into distress, 94 of them drowned. The ship had already been spotted earlier that night by the Italian coastguard, but they did not intervene. An investigation is now underway by the Italian judiciary into whether the failure to intervene is culpable. See also LIVE | '20 injured civilians evacuated from besieged factory', Ukraine: 1000 Russian tanks destroyed

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 72,000 migrants have already crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year. The UNHCR estimates that more than 1,000 people have drowned or gone missing on that crossing this year. Since 2014, more than 20,000 migrants have died crossing the border.

Rescue vessels belonging to private aid organizations usually sail off the coast of Libya. Every week they collect hundreds of migrants from (sinking) rubber boats off the Libyan coast.

The biggest migrant boat disasters in 2023: April 24: At least 70 people drown off the coast of Tunisia in various accidents. The migrants tried to reach Italy from Tunisia. March 26: 29 migrants from Africa drown off the coast of Africa. February 26: 94 people die in a shipwreck off Crotone, Italy. February 14: 18 dead and 55 missing when boat capsizes east of Qasr Al-Akhyar, Libya.

A migrant collapses as he leaves the Mayan Queen. © via Reuters

