The house of PSV footballer Eran Zahavi may have been raided again. Two people broke into a house on the Arenborg in Amsterdam’s Buitenveldert district this evening. The police will not say who this is for privacy reasons, but a spokeswoman confirms that a robbery has previously been committed in the house. In May this year, Zahavi’s house was robbed on that street.

#Possibly #burglary #house #PSV #player #Zahavi