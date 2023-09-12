At least a thousand bodies have been recovered in the Libyan city of Derna after flooding due to Storm Daniel, a minister of the eastern Libyan government reports. According to the Red Cross, the number of deaths could still rise significantly, the organization speaks of 10,000 missing.

The minister visited the city in eastern Libya: “I am not exaggerating when I say that a quarter of the city has been wiped out. Many buildings have collapsed.”

Eastern Libya has been hit hard by Storm Daniel. Benghazi, the Jabal Al-Akhdar regions and the outskirts of Al-Marj are also said to have been severely affected. Images of destroyed buildings and cars being swept away by the water are circulating on social media. Prime Minister Osama Hamada of Libya’s eastern government spoke on Monday of two thousand dead and thousands missing, but emergency services have not yet confirmed those numbers.

In Derna the damage would be enormous. "It's disastrous. There are bodies everywhere," Civil Aviation Minister Hichem Chkiouat told Reuters by telephone. He could not yet make any statements about the exact death toll from the flood, but expressed the expectation that there was a 'very, very high' number of victims.

Dead and missing

The number of deaths from the floods could reach thousands, an official from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said. Tamer Ramadan, head of the IFRC delegation, told the AP that there are probably 10,000 people still missing.

“The death toll is enormous and could reach thousands,” Ramadan said. “The challenges range from access to basic health facilities, shelter and shelter management, food and non-food items.”

Division

Prime Minister Hamada represents a government based in the east of the country, where there have been great divisions since the death of dictator Gaddafi in 2011. There is a rival government in western Tripoli, which is recognized by the UN.

Libya is being offered help from the international community. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on messaging service X that images of the devastation sadden him. "The EU is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to provide assistance." Turkey previously announced that it was sending three planes with rescue workers to the country.



