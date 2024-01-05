Politico called the disruption of the US elections and war with China possible events in 2024

Politico edition presented a list with the most unexpected but probable events for 2024. The forecasts were prepared by experts interviewed by the publication.

The list included, among other things, the disruption of the US presidential election, the digital apocalypse and the discovery of alien intelligence. In particular, the head of the political risk consulting company Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, noted that there is a possibility that the United States will not be able to hold free and fair elections, since the pre-election situation in the country is heating up due to the interests of President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump. Also, the editor-in-chief of the Bulwark newspaper, Charlie Sykes, noted that in 2020 no one expected a pandemic. In this regard, he admitted that in 2024 humanity could be hit by a global digital virus. “What if computers and satellites stop working? At least for a few days? What if a virus attacked the global banking system, evaporating trillions of dollars of wealth? asked Sikes.

Experts named the war with China and the coup in Russia as other likely worst events. Matthew Burrows, director of the Stimson Center's Strategic Forecasting Center program, assumed that the elections in Taiwan would be won by Lai Ching-te, who would declare the island's independence. In turn, China will launch a military operation, and the United States will use force to protect Taiwan, he believes.

According to the concept of writer Nassim Taleb, which he outlined in his book of the same name, published in 2007, the term “black swan” refers to difficult and rare events that have significant consequences and special characteristics.

Earlier, American billionaire and entrepreneur, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, said that the coming 2024 will be even crazier than the previous ones.