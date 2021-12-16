Former judge of the Krasnodar Regional Court Elena Khakhaleva, called in the press “the golden judge”, flew from Russia to Yerevan on December 7. It is reported by Kommersant…

Data on her possible whereabouts were disclosed by the FSB at a meeting of the Supreme Qualification Collegium of Judges (VKKS), which on December 15 considered the issue of giving consent to prosecute Khakhaleva. The special services established that on December 7 at 17:00 she flew from Krasnodar to Yerevan, from where she did not return.

VKKS considered Khakhaleva’s failure to appear at the meeting, where her fate was being decided, and in her absence allowed the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin to initiate a criminal case against her under articles of fraud and official forgery.

Related materials:

According to the ICR, Khakhaleva stole more than one million rubles. Between 2016 and 2019, the judge was absent from the workplace for 128 working days. In 2017, Khakhaleva did not consider a single case, and over the next year, she reviewed only five cases. At the same time, she entered into the report card false information about her presence at work.

The scandal with the “golden judge” erupted on July 15, 2017 after a video from her daughter’s wedding with an employee of the ICR department in the Krasnodar Territory appeared on the network. The festive event was attended by pop stars, including Valery Meladze and Nikolai Baskov. The holiday cost two million dollars. Then the media reported that Judge Khakhaleva did not study at the University of Tbilisi and did not receive a diploma there.

In November 2018, Khakhaleva was removed from her position as chairman of the board, and in 2019, the new chairman of the Krasnodar Regional Court removed her from legal proceedings.