FALLEN. Taty Castellanos will NOT play in #River. The striker received an important offer from #WestHam and his future would be linked with the #PremierLeague.

? Between the Millionaire and the English team, the attacker chooses to emigrate to Europe. Gallardo will have to look for another reinforcement. pic.twitter.com/A0MLNrMkYW

— RENZO PANTICH (@RenzoMPantich) May 23, 2022