The 2022 Professional League Cup won by Boca Juniors is now history: although only a few hours have passed since the tournament that “Xeneize” won against Tigre, where they thrashed them 3-0 in the final at the Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, the Argentine soccer action seems non-stop.
Is that now we are at the gates of the next tournament, the Professional Leaguewhich will begin the weekend of June 5, so below we review Everything you need to know about him pass market which started today.
Central midfielder Carlos Villalba arrives from Talleres on loan until June 2023, free of charge and with an exit clause at the end of the year. How will Lamberti’s replacement, who will play in Quilmes, fare?
Benjamin Rollheiser will be reinforcement of LP Students from July 1st. The striker is free from River and if there are no problems he will sign with Pincha until December 2025.
Talleres, who has already qualified for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, is looking for Josh Windass, an English attacking midfielder whom DT Caixinha knows from his time at Rangers. Economically it is a utopia, but if he lowers his pretensions it can be done.
The first confirmed casualty is that of Cristian Pavon, who will be released on June 30 and will sign with Atlético Mineiro, from Brazil. The name of Edinson Cavani reappeared, as he was released from Manchester United. Another name that sounds strong is that of Rodrigo Allendro, which already has conversations with Independiente. Colón’s midfielder is free on June 30 and according to him it transpired, it is to the liking of Riquelme and Battaglia.
With the already known departure of Álvarez to Manchester City, the latest news about the “9” are not positive for River, because Alario refused to return from Bayer Leverkusen and because “Taty” Castellanos would continue his career in the Premier League. Which center forward will arrive?
