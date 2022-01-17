According to the center, there are no known earthquakes that could have caused waves of comparable heights. That suggests they may be caused by another explosion from the submarine volcano off Tonga. The French news agency AFP previously reported that the Australian Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) made a report about a new eruption based on measurements. However, the center has not yet confirmed the eruption.

The submarine volcano near the island state erupted on Saturday, causing a tsunami. The eruption of the volcano was so great that it could be measured anywhere in the world by difference in air pressure. In Peru, more than 10,000 kilometers from Tonga, two women have been drowned by abnormal waves. On the southern Peruvian coast, dozens of people also had to be rescued as a result of minor flooding.

The exact damage to Tonga itself is not yet clear. Many means of communication have failed. It may take weeks for them to fully recover.

