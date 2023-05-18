They were involved in an accident that did not give them a chance

Two more young victims of the road: they were only 17 and 19 respectively Barbara Brotto and Eralda Spahillari, the two friends who lost their lives in the Treviso area on March 4th. The Treviso prosecutor’s office requested an expert report on the dynamics of the accident, to understand if one of the two motorists is able to stand trial.

There will be three reports on the road accident that took place in Eddy at Monticano, in the province of Treviso on 4 March. On that road, two very young girls lost their lives, 17-year-old Barbara Brotto and 19-year-old Eralda Spahillari.

There Treviso prosecutor investigates on the case. He also requested and obtained from the magistrate a probative accident report on the dynamics of the accident. Also to understand if one of the two motorists under investigation, who was seriously injured, is able to stand trial.

The reference is to Eralda’s 20-year-old boyfriend, registered in the register of suspects on charges of traffic crime. A 19-year-old friend who was driving the other car involved was also investigated.

Investigators speculate that whoever was driving the BMW 420 Grand Coupe, where the two friends died, was racing with the Volkswagen Polo with other friends on board. The car ended its mad run into a plane tree.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is trying to clarify the dynamics that led to the death of Barbara Brotto and Eralda Spahillari

The triple expertise requested by the prosecutor includes a psychiatric evaluation of the 20-year-old motorist who is not life threatening, but who suffered very serious injuries and remains hospitalized. In addition to a cinematic expertise and a technical IT expertise on mobile phones.

It is essential to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened and whether or not the two drivers were distracted by the mobile phone. The families of the two girls welcomed the three reports. requested by the prosecutor Gabriella Cama. Appraisals that the Gip Carlo Isidoro Colombo has already set for Monday 22 May, to confer the assignments.