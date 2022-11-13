Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant for Saman Abbas’ parents after two years on the run. What is happening? Possible breakthrough?

An arrest warrant has been issued from Pakistan for the parents of Saman Abbas. The news was spread by Maria Josè Falcicchia.

The director of the second division of Interpol was a guest during the last episode of the broadcast Fourth Degreeconducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi.

After the disappearance of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl, her mother and father fled and took refuge in Pakistan. From that moment they result fugitives. Instead, uncle Danish and two cousins ​​were arrested, all accused of the crime of Saman Abbas and of theconcealment of his lifeless body.

Pakistan considered issuing an international arrest warrant. In recent weeks, the authorities have acknowledged the validity of the activities carried out in Italy and after a very long evaluation, they have decided to issue an international arrest warrant. They delegated the police authorities of Punjab, the region of origin of the Saman family.

If Saman Abbas’ parents are captured what will happen?

But what will happen if law enforcement succeeds in capturing Shabbar Abass and Nadia Shaheen? We will proceed with the negotiations for extradition. The director went on to explain:

Pakistan mentions an old treaty from ’72, but extradition is not excluded for us. There is no current treaty signed by both countries and instead there is courtesy extradition, an international custom that many countries often adopt. We are very confident about the sensitivity we have found from the Pakistani authorities, it has been two long years but not without commitment and continuous activities carried out by Interpol and our security expert at the embassy in Pakistan.

Novellara’s thriller dates back to May 1, 2021, when the 18-year-old Pakistani girl disappeared into thin air. Her body was never found. Among her suspects are her parents, her uncle and her two cousins. One of the latter told a cellmate what really happened that evening. But the authorities are proceeding with caution. They don’t know how much credibility may have his words.

According to the cousin, the plan was devised by Saman’s father, who handed it over to his uncle Danish. The latter would then take her life, he would tear her body apart, he would close it in black sacks and then he would got rid of in the Po.