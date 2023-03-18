Crime of Alice Neri, the possible motive behind the murder emerged in the 30-page report of the Judges of the Court of Review

The Judges of the Court of Review ordered the detention of Mohamed Gaaloul in the correctional facility, since the evidence against him, for the crime of Alice Neri, seems to be quite heavy. For them there is no doubt that he is the culprit.

I am well Three the hearings, during which the 29-year-old of Tunisian origin went before the judge. His lawyer tried to say several times that his client would only ask that blonde woman for a ride and then get out of the vehicle.

However, the reasons and also the three key witnesses of the case gave the man a circumstantial picture quite heavy. For this reason, for the investigators there is no doubt that he is the culprit.

In 30 pages of the report they wrote, there is also the possible motive. The Judges hypothesize that the man put an end to the woman’s life after she has it rejected.

Plus, they also have denied the possibility that Alice may have made use of narcotic substances. On this aspect of the story, in the report, they wrote:

It can hardly be said that Neri may have taken cocaine. The girl had taken alcohol, but to date it is not known that she had taken that narcotic substance, as there are no certain results of the forensic examinations on the victim’s remains.

The crime of Alice Neri and the discovery of the body

For the Judges there is no doubt that among the 3.30 at night, when Marco has left the Smart Cafè, he and Alice have wandered all night long. However, perhaps due to a rejection, he failed to hold back.

Mohamed Gaaloul is the last to see the woman Viva on that night. For them it was he who committed the crime and also set fire to his car, with the body locked in the trunk.

He tried to defend himself, saying that he actually got out of that car at 5 in the morning and also said that Alice had an appointment with another man. However, since the investigations did not reveal anything relevant in the movements, they arranged for him to be detained in the district house.