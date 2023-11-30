Possible turning point in the murder of Giulia Cecchettin: police officers would have found her phone from Filippo’s car

Some truly important news has emerged in the last few hours regarding the crime of Giulia Cecchettin. The German police officers would have found the girl’s cell phone, which appeared to have disappeared together with her PC, it would be found inside Filippo Turetta’s Fiat Punto.

In these hours the police are still working incessantly to rebuild all the details of this crime, which has upset all of Italy and beyond.

Giulia Cecchettin on the evening of November 11th, she went out with her ex-boyfriend and friend, Filippo Turetta. Their relationship ended in August, but she chose not to end the relationship.

In an audio sent to a friend of hers, a few days before losing her life, she explained that she didn’t want it anymore continue that relationship. However, she was afraid that he might commit a extreme gesture on himself.

Giulia had to choose the dress and also the shoes to wear on her birthday degree, scheduled for Thursday 16 November. Filippo had gone to pick her up around 6pm and together they went to the shopping centre Marghera. They had dinner there.

Only afterwards, in street the crime took place. A first time in a parking 100 meters from Giulia’s house. A second attack took place in the industrial area of ​​Fossò. A camera he took it all back.

The discovery of Giulia Cecchettin’s telephone

During the night Philip has hidden the body and then went on the run, for 7 long days. His escape ended on the emergency lane, of the highway which is located near the city of Leipzig, Germany.

His Fiat Punto is currently still there and the program Afternoon 5on Tuesday 28 November, gave a important news. It would be that Giulia’s cell phone was found inside this car, which should return to Italy on Saturday 2 December. This news is given by journalist Grazia Longowho stated: