The possible turning point for the disappearance of little Kata has arrived: the uncle and three other people arrested

A possible turning point came on the morning of today, Saturday 5 August for the disappearance of the little girl kata. The agents of the mobile squad arrested the uncle and also three other people, as they would all be involved in the rent racket of the rooms of the former Astor hotel.

Parents suffered a search, but for now they appear to be free and not under investigation. More news on this matter could come soon.

From what emerged this morning’s arrests took place for an episode that took place 2 weeks before of the disappearance of the little girl, more precisely the May 28th. When a man threw himself out of the window on the second floor of that building.

The 4 men are accused of attempted crime, bodily harm and extortion. That person was refusing to pay the rent and those people were staying persecuting to take money from him.

Furthermore, the investigations also revealed that the crimes alleged against them were committed between November 2022 and May 2023a few days before the little girl disappeared into thin air on June 10th.

For the investigators the evening in question the 4 men who they ran the rent racket, they would organize a real raid with a baseball bat. As a result, the Ecuadorian boy decided to escape throw from the window, eventually ending up in the hospital.

The mysterious disappearance of little Kata

The facts began in the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June vanished into thin air. Her mother Kathrina said she had been entrusted to her uncle when she went out early in the morning to go to Work.

However, when she returned to the former Astor hotel, abandoned and illegally occupied, several minutes passed before making the sad discovery. That’s because the woman went to get one shower and looked for the daughter, only around 17.

At first he tried to look for her alone, but since there were no more traces of her, he reported her missing around 20. The agents immediately started the searches, but to this day no one has heard from him. The hypothesis is that someone may have taken her away for a matter concerning the rentals of the rooms of the former Astor hotel, in which he lived.