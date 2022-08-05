Belluno, possible turning point after the death of little Nicolò Feltrin: drug found in the family home

A probable and sudden turning point came about the heartbreaking death of the little one Nicolò Feltrin. After a search of the house where she lived with her parents, the officers found a strange substance. Only the analyzes will give concrete answers.

All are underway investigations of the case for this so sad story, which led to the death of a child of just 2 years. Many have remained upsetalso for how the events unfolded.

To report this new news was The Gazzettino, local newspaper. From what emerged it would seem that the police have found a small dose of the drug.

It is not yet clear whether this is hashish or heroinif these drugs are ingested by a child, even a small dose can lead to his own death.

The coroner performed an autopsy on the body of little Nicolò on Wednesday 3 August. From this examination it emerged that the child lost his life for one cardiac arrest from intoxication. Now only the other analyzes will confirm the substance that the little one would have ingested.

The dramatic death of little Nicolò Feltrin

From the story of the little boy’s father, the tragedy took place in the morning of Thursday 28 July. After spending a morning in Sydney park, a Codissagofraction of Longarone, in the province of Belluno.

The man said he saw his son collect something from the ground. When he approached, he noticed that he had some in his mouth topsoilbut at first he didn’t give much weight to that particular.

Only once they returned home, the child began to feel bad. He was asleep, with severe respiratory failure and a slow heart rate.

Around 2 pm they took him to the hospital, but the little one was turned off little at a time. Eventually, just two hours after his admission, the heart has ceased to beat forever. From here all the investigations started, but the investigators did not find from the analyzes in the park nothing strange.