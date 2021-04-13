Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev revealed possible topics for conversation at a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States – Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. He told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”, reports TASS…

According to him, the leaders of the two countries may touch upon the issue of reviving a number of agreements on strategic security and arms control. Kosachev stressed that the American side should understand that it is impossible to achieve superiority over Russia in the military sphere, to break the strategic nuclear balance.

He also suggested that the conversation could relate to the agreement on the Open Skies Treaty, the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles and the Treaty on Armed Forces in Europe.

Kosachev noted that Biden’s proposal to hold negotiations in a third country means seriousness of intentions. “Imagine what he would suggest to Washington. It is clear that very long and not very promising discussions would begin, ”the vice speaker explained.

On April 13, Biden, during a telephone conversation, invited Putin to a bilateral summit on neutral territory. The leaders of the two countries will discuss all topical issues related to relations between states. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the presidents could meet face-to-face next summer.