In Hong Kong, the stock market opened significantly lower on Monday after the weekend, with a loss of 2.3 percent. All eyes were on the struggling Chinese real estate developer Evergrande. Shares of the company and its Evergrande Property Services business were suspended. The Chinese state newspaper Global Times reports that Chinese real estate group Hopson Development is about to take a majority stake in Evergrande’s real estate division.

Hopson Developement would pay 5 billion dollars (converted 4.3 billion euros) for this. Trading in the Hopson Development share was also halted. Evergrande is showing the markets that it is trying to get rid of its debt burden with the possible takeover of part of its shares. The Chinese government has reportedly urged property developers to take over Evergrande assets. The company’s debt amounts to more than 2 percent of China’s gross domestic product and analysts see Evergrande as ‘too big to fail’.

Evergrande ran into payment difficulties this summer. It has grown enormously in recent years under the influence of rapid urbanization in China and with the help of loans from state banks. When it turned out that the real estate giant could not repay its debts of 305 billion dollars (converted more than 260 billion euros), the price fell sharply. As a result, construction projects across China were halted and house prices plummeted.