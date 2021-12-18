A man considered by police as a potential suspect in a deadly fire at a mental health clinic in Japan was on Saturday (18) in critical condition, the day after the disaster that killed 24 people.

The 61-year-old former Osaka clinic patient was being treated at the hospital, the network said, NHK citing police sources.

Friday morning’s fire lasted half an hour, destroying the fourth floor of the narrow office building where the clinic was located.

Police are investigating a possible link to a small fire at the possible suspect’s home that occurred 30 minutes earlier, NHK and the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported.

A source from the city’s fire department confirmed the death toll in the fire, which police consider possibly intentional, according to press reports.

“A total of 24 people died and four were injured. It is not clear whether they are in critical condition,” the source told AFP.

Japanese media reported that most victims died from carbon monoxide inhalation and were reportedly trapped with blocked exits.

Some patients reported seeing a man place a paper bag of flammable liquid near a heater and then kick it to turn it on, according to press reports.

Deadly fires are rare in Japan, where building regulations are strict.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?