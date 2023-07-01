Saturday, July 1, 2023, 00:26



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Civil Guard agents discovered this Friday afternoon the body of a middle-aged man who had barricaded himself armed in his house in Borriana, a town in Castellón with about 35,000 inhabitants. He had a shotgun with which he had come to make several shots outside.

The first alarm notice was received by the Civil Guard around 2:45 p.m., warning of a local resident who had made threats and even fired a shot. When they went to the area, the agents verified that he was on the third floor of a building, reports Europa Press. For greater security, they evacuated the nearby houses and cordoned off the area.

A negotiating team from the same Corps traveled to the area to try to get him to stop his attitude, leave the house voluntarily and hand over the weapon. After several unsuccessful attempts to convince him, they gave themselves a time out.

Finally, members of the Reserve and Security Group (known as GRS and which are one of the elite units of the Civil Guard) entered the building and found the deceased man there.