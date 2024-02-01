Businessman Dotcom: Nuland met with Zelensky's successor

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky may soon lose his position, says German-Finnish entrepreneur and former owner of the largest file hosting service Megaupload, Kim Dotcom. This is what he's talking about warned in society X.

According to the businessman, the Ukrainian leader may leave his post within a few weeks. He claims that US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has already held a meeting with Zelensky's successor. “Watch these players: [главком ВСУ Валерий] Zaluzhny, [руководитель ГУР Минобороны Кирилл] Budanov, [экс-президент Украины Петр] Poroshenko,” advised Dotcom.