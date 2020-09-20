Friedrich Merz, the possible successor of Angela Merkel as German Chancellor, has called for a two-year moratorium on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. BILD…

The politician said this during a speech at an event of the youth organization of the Christian Democratic Union in the federal state of Lower Saxony.

Merz expressed the opinion that Germany should not become too dependent for energy supply either from the United States or from Russia.

In this regard, he also called for a two-year moratorium on the construction of SP-2.

It should be noted that earlier the head of the EU’s foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, said that the institutions of the European Union did not have the authority to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.