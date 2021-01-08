Health Minister Jens Spahn can compete for the post of chancellor of the country and, if victorious, become the successor of Angela Merkel. According to Bild, his popularity has increased during the coronavirus pandemic and he, according to sources of the publication, is considering the possibility of nominating himself.

In January 2021, Germany will host the congress of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), at which a new head of the party will be elected, and he will also become a candidate for chancellor. Now we know about three candidates – business lobbyist Friedrich Merz, head of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Norbert Retgen and Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet. Health Minister Jens Spahn previously supported Laschet, but in recent weeks he began to discuss with party members the possibility of running for the post himself.

“Jens Spahn made it clear to me that he would be ready to nominate for the post of chancellor if his results in the polls in March are much better than those of Laschet,” leads RIA News a quote from the interlocutor Bild.

A December poll by Bild and the Kantar Center showed that Spahn’s popularity is on the rise, outperforming Merkel’s.

Earlier, Merkel made her last New Year’s address and announced that she would no longer apply for the post of German chancellor. She took over on November 22, 2005, becoming the first female chancellor.