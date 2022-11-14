Possible substitutes for Luis Fuentes in America

The Club América board is working on what will be the next Clausura 2023 tournament and is beginning to look for reinforcements to put together a complete and competitive squad for Ferdinand Ortiz so that there is no excuse for not meeting the objective of winning the title.
In recent hours, what has been most talked about according to some sports media such as RECORDis that the left side louis sources He would leave the team to give the position a generational change, despite the fact that the footballer has been a starter within the azulcrema team under the orders of the ‘Tano‘.
At 36 years of age, in the last year, the experienced player has played 31 matches with the Eagles, receiving a total of 2,286 minutesbeing a large amount of time that the left back has defended in that period of time.
Apparently, the azulcrema leaders would consider that the cycle of the veteran defender would have ended in Coapa and therefore, they will strive to bring a new element that can assume their responsibilities, so their days as part of the squad would be numbered.
In this way, the Mexico City club would already have a list of possible candidates to reach the Nest, one of them could be Omar Campos of Santos Laguna or in the same way, savior kings would receive the opportunity to be a starter, because since he arrived Ortiz was relegated to the bench, while Solari if he gave him minutes as a starter.
