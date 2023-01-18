A strike in regional transport is imminent after negotiations on a new collective labor agreement failed last night. Public transport employers (VWOV) and trade union FNV sat around the table until late into the night, but were unable to reach an agreement.

Trade union FNV has warned that thousands of bus drivers, drivers and conductors will be on strike on Thursday and Friday. This means that there will be virtually no buses or regional trains from companies other than NS.

The collective regional transport covers 13,000 employees, thousands of whom are union members. Only urban transport in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague will not go on strike, where the staff have their own collective labor agreements.

The Association of Public Transport Employers (VWOV) stated after the negotiations that the unions broke off the talks despite an “above-average wage offer” of 8 percent. FNV director Marijn van der Gaag disputes that, and says that the parties did not agree on, among other things, that wage increase, the duration of a new collective labor agreement and measures to reduce the workload in regional transport.

In September and October last year, strikers also shut down regional transport across the country. There was actually supposed to be another four-day nationwide strike series, but it was called off when collective bargaining with employers resumed. That has now come to naught again.