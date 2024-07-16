The Liga MX will experience its first double day of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, therefore, next Wednesday, July 17 Tigers will face the America in it Volcano for Date 3. The Eagles come from having beaten 3-1 Querétaro with a double from the captain Henry Martinwhile U de Nuevo León rescued the 1-1 draw against Atlas thanks to the Argentine Nico Ibanez.
For the match against the Rojinegros, the coach of the regios, the Serbian Veljko Paunovicdecided not to use the Frenchman as a starter André-Pierre Gignac to place the Argentine Nico Ibanezwithout knowing if that could be repeated, implying that he will be giving opportunities to everyone.
In the case of the Eagles, the Chilean Diego Valdes remains injured, his compatriot Igor Lichnovsky For now it still belongs to Tigerswhile Nestor Araujo renewed their bond and Luis Malagon He returned to the goal, despite talk of a longer injury.
Goalkeeper: Felipe Rodriguez – Although the fans want a chance for the new signing Fernando TapiaThe experienced goalkeeper will continue to be a starter, but he will have to have a great performance against an always difficult rival.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – Once again, the Argentine captain will act as the leader of the defensive line. He will undoubtedly have a lot of trouble stopping the feathered attack.
Defense: Samir Caetano – It is true that they no longer have him in mind for a possible exit, but since it is America, his physical strength could be used against another strong team like Henry Martin.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Nobody can remove the Oaxacan from the starting lineup. He will experience a new episode against the rival he was taught to hate in the Celeste youth team.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – Likewise, Stitch is not leaving his post either. He left the last match with two minutes left and it was not a risky move.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – The Brazilian will have a tough duel in the midfield against the Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgo and Jonathan Dos Santostwo of the key elements of the rival’s performance.
Pivot: Fernando Gorriaran – Likewise, it will be a duel of talent to see who will take control of the midfield. The Uruguayan will have to weigh in and start the attack from the back.
Midfielder: Juan Brunetta – The skilled Argentine is still not close to the level he had with Santos Laguna, but he is the ‘brain’, the one who could do something different on the field to achieve victory.
Right winger: Luis Quiñones – In the last duel, Ozziel Herrera It was a start, but Pauno He might need the Colombian’s experience, even though he is not at his best. Diego Lainez According to what he would do on the trip for the previous crash, but he still has not really been discharged from the hospital.
Left winger: Sebastian Cordova – He was in charge of leading the attack on the left side and even assisted on the goal. Perhaps the scolding that the national team received from the coaching staff during the week for arriving late helped him wake up.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – The Frenchman will be a starter again, especially because he knows very well what it means to score against Coapa, however, the feline team has not beaten América for a long time. The Frenchman will seek to reverse that.
This is how Tigres’ lineup would look (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Felipe Rodriguez
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino
Midfielders: Nando Gorriaran, Rafael Carioca, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Luis Quiñones, Sebastian Cordova, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Fernando Tapia, Diego Reyes, Jesus Garza, Juan Vigon, Ozziel Herrera, Nico Ibanez, Eduardo Tercero, Marcelo Flores, Sebastian Fierro, Juan Purata
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon – The goalkeeper returned to the starting line-up, even though it was said that it would take longer for him to return. Although he admitted having difficulties due to his physical condition, he will gradually return to his best form.
Defense: Ramon Juarez – He will remain at the bottom as the leader of the defense. The youth player could establish himself again at the start taking advantage of the absences of Caceres and Lichnovsky.
Defense: Nestor Araujo – Since the other defenders are not yet available, the World Cup player will remain a starter, and has just renewed his contract for the next two years.
Right back: Israel Reyes – He returned from the Copa América to regain his place in the area, sending to the bench Emilio LaraThe defender remains one of the most profitable.
Left back: Cristian Calderon – With little competition in the area, El Chicote has no difficulty in staying in the starting scheme.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – In the last match, the two-time World Cup player started on the bench to give minutes to a dissatisfied player Richard Sanchezbut due to the importance of the match, he will start again.
Pivot: Erick Sanchez – With the investment spent on his services, El Chiquito will have to weigh more and more as the championship progresses.
Left inside: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish will once again be the ‘intelligent’ and ‘orchestrator’ in the absence of Diego Valdes. Accustomed to playing from below, the Brazilian coach André Jardine I would use it again in that position.
Right inside: Javairo Dilrosun – The Dutchman took advantage of his starting spot against Querétaro by scoring his first goal of the tournament, and also assisted on another of the goals.
Forward: Alejandro Zendejas – Although he is not a centre forward, he would accompany his captain up front. The recently renewed American also assisted previously.
Forward: Henry Martin – La Bomba is still on fire, as evidenced by the three goals scored in just two games. They will try to continue their good run against the locals.
This is what America’s possible lineup would look like (4-4-2):
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez, ‘Chicote’ Calderon, Israel Reyes
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Erick Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Javairo Dilrousun
Forwards: Alex Zendejas, Henry Martin
Substitutes: Rodolfo Cota, Emilio Lara, Richard Sanchez, Diego Reyes, Antonio Alvarez, Miguel Ramirez, Illian Hernandez, Dagoberto Espinoza, Ivan Rodriguez, Franco Rossano
