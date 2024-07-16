For the match against the Rojinegros, the coach of the regios, the Serbian Veljko Paunovicdecided not to use the Frenchman as a starter André-Pierre Gignac to place the Argentine Nico Ibanezwithout knowing if that could be repeated, implying that he will be giving opportunities to everyone.

In the case of the Eagles, the Chilean Diego Valdes remains injured, his compatriot Igor Lichnovsky For now it still belongs to Tigerswhile Nestor Araujo renewed their bond and Luis Malagon He returned to the goal, despite talk of a longer injury.

We hit the court wearing our Anthem Jacket 24/25! 😮‍💨🔥 Find it at Tigre Store. pic.twitter.com/fJi8cQFgi0 — TigreTienda Official (Online 📲🏡) (@TigreTiendaOfic) July 13, 2024

Goalie: Felipe Rodriguez

Defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino

Midfielders: Nando Gorriaran, Rafael Carioca, Juan Brunetta

Forwards: Luis Quiñones, Sebastian Cordova, André-Pierre Gignac

Substitutes: Fernando Tapia, Diego Reyes, Jesus Garza, Juan Vigon, Ozziel Herrera, Nico Ibanez, Eduardo Tercero, Marcelo Flores, Sebastian Fierro, Juan Purata

Put it on Capi 🦅©️ pic.twitter.com/zhpeRzKl0z — Club America (@ClubAmerica) July 13, 2024

Goalie: Luis Malagon

Defenses: Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez, ‘Chicote’ Calderon, Israel Reyes

Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Erick Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Javairo Dilrousun

Forwards: Alex Zendejas, Henry Martin

Substitutes: Rodolfo Cota, Emilio Lara, Richard Sanchez, Diego Reyes, Antonio Alvarez, Miguel Ramirez, Illian Hernandez, Dagoberto Espinoza, Ivan Rodriguez, Franco Rossano