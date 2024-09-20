The most mediatic match of this weekend will be starring Blue Cross and the Chivas de Guadalajaratwo of the most popular institutions that compete at an extraordinary moment of the season.
Although The Machine fell against San Luis 3-1 and said goodbye to the undefeated, it remains the main rival to beat so far in the Opening 2024 and has all the credentials to be the favorites on the pitch at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
On the other hand, at Sacred Flock The defeat in the National Classic against the America and won 2-0 against Santos Laguna in the middle of the week, so this game promises to raise emotions and attract a lot of attention.
The match between Cruz Azul and Chivas is scheduled for this Saturday, September 21on the pitch of the Estadio Azul. It will start at 9 pm and is a duel corresponding to the 9th Round of the Liga MX.
Among the most important points to mention, the issue of lineups stands out, because due to several factors, there is no 100% defined eleven on either side and some surprises could come from Fernando Gago and Martin Anselmi.
On the one hand, Blue Cross It is unlikely that he will change his formation with three central defenders, even with the loss of Gonzalo Piovi by expulsion, so there is a possibility that he will give a chance to Carlos Vargas in the defensive backline, or use Romo.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Erik Lira, Luis Romo
Midfielders: Jorge Sanchez, Rodolfo Rotondi, Carlos Rodriguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Ignacio Rivero
Forwards: Giorgos Giakoumakis, Ángel Sepúlveda
On the other hand, the Chivas They already have the return of Chicharito, who even saw minutes against Santos Laguna, But now he has to deal with the absence of Cade Cowell, who is unlikely to be involved in the remainder of September.
Goalie: Tala Rangel
Defenses: Alan Mozo, Antonio Briseño, Chiquete Orozco, Jose Castillo
Midfielders: Fernando Gonzalez, Erick Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Armando Gonzalez, Carlos Cisneros
In this way, both teams come out well armed and with alternatives on the benches, since on the part of Chivas, Victor Guzman, Chicharito and Ricardo Marin remain as the main stimulants; while in Cruz Azul, Andres Montano and Alexis Gutierrez could revolutionize the game.
