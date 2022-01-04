Real Madrid see Alcoyano in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, with the intention of certifying his pass to the round of 16 without problems and thus banishing the bad feelings, current and past: he comes from losing in the League at home to Getafe and last year he was eliminated at the first exchange by Alcoyano himself (2-1), a member of the First RFEF, the new 2ªB.

Ancelotti already warned in the preview that he was going to get a competitive eleven, without giving the Cup a minor title category: “I want to be clear: this is a game where I want to give minutes to only one player, Lunin. For the rest, I’m going to put in the best possible team. It is not a game to give minutes to those who have played less. The team is going to be the best it can be. ”

However, Ancelotti did leave some important players in Madrid: in addition to Courtois, Benzema, Mendy and Modric do not travel. Neither Vinicius nor Jovic, both are still down by COVID (the Brazilian has already tested negative, but he must hurry the quarantine). The coach takes two goalkeepers from the quarry (Fuidias and Piñeiro), a central (Marín) and a winger (Peter).

Isco and Ceballos, waiting

Thus, the eleven planned by Real Madrid is formed by Lunin in goal; Lucas Vázquez and Marcelo on the wings, with Nacho and Alaba at the center; Camavinga, Casemiro and Valverde in the midfield; and Asensio and Hazard in the bands, accompanying Mariano at the leading edge.

Players like Kroos will wait their turn on the bench, in case of emergency, as well as Rodrygo. Also footballers who have counted little so far, for different reasons, and who they could have an opportunity, like Vallejo, Ceballos or Isco.