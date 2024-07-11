This Friday 12th of July, Tigers visit to the Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of adding a second victory. The last time they faced each other everything ended in a 1-1 draw at the Volcanowith a goal from the French André-Pierre Gignac by the royals and by Angel Marquez by the people of Guadalajara.
The Rojinegros started the tournament by rescuing the 2-2 draw against Juarez in it Olympic Benito Juarezthanks to Eduardo ‘Mudo’ Aguirre and Luis ‘Bone’ Reyeswhile the U of Nuevo Leon was satisfied with the solitary goal of Gignac from the penalty spot to defeat the Necaxa.
This week, the Foxes made official the signing of the Brazilian defender Matheus Doriawho left behind the Saints Lagunaand being in top form, he will most likely be present on the pitch helping his new team.
There was good news for the Serbian coach Velkjo Paunovicgiven that Diego Lainez He returned to training alongside his teammates, so he could see action this Friday, after recovering from his right ankle surgery. Also, many fans have asked for the goalkeeper to be a starter Fernando Tapiasigning for the current semester, although most likely Pauno keep giving responsibility to Felipe Rodriguez.
Goalkeeper: Felipe Rodriguez – Although the fans ask for Fernando Tapiafor now the goalkeeper has not made any mistakes that would cause him to lose his job and surely Veljko Paunovic will continue to provide you with the necessary confidence.
Defense: Diego Reyes – One of the footballers who dropped the most in the last tournament was the Brazilian Samir Caetanoapart from that, there is a lot of talk about his possible departure, so El Zancudo would repeat in the starting eleven.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – Just as it happened in the Uruguayan stage Dante SiboldiThe Argentine captain will leave behind his role as pivot to focus on the central defense, where he acts as a leader.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Despite his seniority, the Oaxacan does not give up his position, even when he has a young man behind him like Jesus Garza that does things well.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – Since El Stitch arrived at the Volcano, he has not let go of his position as a starter, so it is expected that he will remain the same.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – Few footballers can offer what the Brazilian does, who has a privileged touch on the ball, being someone who runs all over the field, putting his leg in hard, quickly recovering possession.
Pivot: Fernando Gorriaran – The Uruguayan would be the same player as the Brazilian, who would be in charge of organizing the offense from the lower half.
Midfielder: Juan Brunetta – The midfield trio would be formed by the Argentine, who is one of the most recent signings, given all he demonstrated with Santos Laguna, but is still far from the expectations generated in the north.
Right winger: Luis Quiñones – Although the Colombian has not yet recovered the level he once managed, he could repeat in the starting eleven, in the end, a lineup that wins, a lineup that repeats, and then leave the field for the recovered one. Diego Lainez.
Left winger: Sebastian Cordova – This week it was revealed that the physical trainer exposed the national team for arriving late to training, however, that is not enough to leave him out when he has great skill with the ball.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – The years go by and there is no one who can replace the Frenchman in the center of attack, even though the Argentine is counted on Nico IbanezBomboro started the semester with a goal and will look to go for more.
This is how Tigres’ possible lineup would look (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Felipe Rodriguez
Defenses: Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Nando Gorriaran, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Luis Quiñones, Sebastian Cordova, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Fernando Tapia, Samir Caetano, Jesus Garza, Eduardo Tercero, Juan Vigon, Diego Lainez, Nico Ibanez, Juan Purata, Marcelo Flores, Eugenio Pizzuto, Ozziel Herrera
