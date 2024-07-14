This Wednesday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m. Mexico City time, the Inter Miami will receive the Toronto FC On Matchday 27 of the 2024 Major League Soccer Season, the Herons will seek to take all three points and continue competing for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the pink team that could have the return of several of its starting players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Matias Rojasafter their participation in the 2024 Copa América with their respective national teams.
Although it is possible that Gerardo Martino give them some breathing room and maybe they will be part of the bench.
Q: Drake Callender – The American goalkeeper is the undisputed starter. Under the Miami goalposts he has become a confident and secure goalkeeper, although this season he has made some mistakes. Despite this, he has no competition on the bench.
LD: Marcelo Weigandt – The young Argentine is taking responsibility on the right wing, following the absences in the position due to injuries and position changes depending on what the coaching staff requires from match to match.
DFC: Tomas Aviles – The Argentine centre-back has become a regular in the defence, following the team’s multiple absences in the position due to injuries.
CB: Serhiy Kryvtsov – The Ukrainian has regained his starting position after his injury and has had to be there more than ever due to the lack of players in the back line.
LI: Jordi Alba – The Spaniard is undisputed on the left wing, his contribution is considerable as he contributes a lot with his overflow and depth, as well as his passes and crosses for the attackers.
MD: Federico Redondo – The Argentine midfielder has battled a few injuries, but has the confidence of the coach who prefers him to start whenever he is available.
MC: Sergio Busquets – He is the team’s starting defensive midfielder, when he is not present it is because he is receiving his respective rest.
MI: David Ruiz – Diego Gomez and Benjamin Cremaschi They will be absent in the next few weeks because they will play the Olympic Games with their respective national teams, so the young Honduran will have to be in shape and compete with Matias Rojas for ownership.
ED: Julian Gressel – The German-born American has been alternating between full-back, inside midfielder or even right winger, depending on what is required, in recent times due to the absences of Diego Gomez and Benjamin Cremaschiwould be a starter in this position.
DC: Leonardo Campana – It is possible that the Ecuadorian striker will continue to be a starter for this matchday, to give him some rest. Luis Suarezeverything will depend on the decision of the technical team.
EI: Robert Taylor – The Finnish attacker cannot be missing on the left wing, who is usually the starter in that area and more so when there are no players like Diego Gomez and Matias Rojas.
