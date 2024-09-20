He Inter Miami is already preparing to face New York City FC This Saturday, September 21, 2024, in a crucial match for both teams, as we are already in the final stretch of the regular season in Major League Soccer (MLS).
This meeting will take place at the Yankee Stadium and has significant implications for both the standings and the morale of the teams, but above all for NYCFCas they are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs and it is essential to continue adding three points.
On the one hand, New York City comes after a tough 5-1 defeat against Philadelphia; while Miami drew 2-2 against Atlanta United, in a match where Messi and Suárez started from the bench, so below we tell you how the starting eleven is expected to be. Tata Martino for this commitment.
Drake Callender (PO): He is Inter Miami’s starting goalkeeper and Gerardo Martino’s trusted man. It is impossible for him not to be a starter in the final phase and even more so after a draw.
Marcelo Weigandt (LD): For this commitment, the Argentine is expected to be a starter after the rotations against Atlanta, as he is the starting winger under the command of Tata.
Thomas Aviles (DFC): Avilés has established himself as the leader of the defence this season and is another young Argentine, with 24 games under his belt and Martino’s full confidence.
David Martinez (DFC): Due to the absence of Nicolás Freire, the 26-year-old defender joined the team on loan from River Plate and today the Argentine-Paraguayan has established himself as a starting player.
Jordi Alba (LI): He is one of the captains and after the rotations, he remains an immovable piece for this transcendental match.
Sergio Busquets (MCD): He needs no introduction. He is the team’s linchpin and after missing the game against Atlanta, he is expected to start this weekend.
Federico Redondo (MD): After physical problems at the start of the season, he has now become a key player and already has two goals and two assists in 12 games; he also has all the arguments to start the match.
Julian Gressel (MI): He is Inter Miami’s all-round player and, no matter who plays, he always finds a place in the starting eleven, now as a left midfielder.
Lionel Messi (ED): The captain is back and it shows. He has been an influential player since returning from injury and has already rested during the week to return to the starting line-up this Saturday.
Luis Suarez (DC): Like Messi, Luis Suarez He also had a rest against Atlanta United and although both came on to try to win the match, both rested in order to start this weekend.
Diego Gomez (EI): He has perfectly complemented the forward line of Suarez and Messias one of Tata Martino’s most precious jewels. He will take care of him to keep him healthy in the playoffs, but he is aiming to be a starter this weekend.
More news about MLS
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#starting #lineup #Inter #Miami #York #City #MLS
Leave a Reply