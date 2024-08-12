This Tuesday, August 13 at 5:30 p.m., the Columbus Crew will host Inter Miami at Lower.com Field in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024the Garzas team will seek to take the victory and continue advancing in the competition.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the pink team that would go with its star lineup against the current champions of North American soccer.
It should be noted that Lionel Messi will still be out of action, as he is expected to return at the end of August after his injury.
Q: Drake Callender – The American goalkeeper is the undisputed starter. Under the Miami goalposts he has become a confident and secure goalkeeper, although this season he has made some mistakes. Despite this, he has no competition on the bench.
LD: Marcelo Weigandt – The young Argentinian has taken on the responsibility on the right wing, and has been making this position his own for several weeks now.
DFC: Tomas Aviles – The Argentine centre-back has become a regular in the defence, following the team’s multiple absences in the position due to injuries.
CB: Serhiy Kryvtsov – The Ukrainian has regained his starting position after his injury and has had to be there more than ever due to the lack of players in the back line. He has been given a rest as a starter in the last two games.
LI: Jordi Alba – The Spaniard is undisputed on the left wing, his contribution is quite significant as he contributes a lot with his overflow and depth, as well as his passes and crosses for the attackers, he comes from giving four assists in the previous match.
MD: Matias Rojas – The Paraguayan player is an element that has proven his worth within the team and is often used in various positions as a wild card in the midfield or on the wing.
MC: Sergio Busquets – He is the team’s starting defensive midfielder, when he is not present it is because he is receiving his respective rest.
MC: Federico Redondo – The Argentine midfielder has returned to the starting line-up in midfield.
MY: Diego Gomez – The Paraguayan midfielder is an element that contributes a lot to the overflow and the offensive and is one of the coaching staff’s favorites.
DC: Luis Suarez – The Uruguayan striker returned from the previous match and could start again for this encounter.
DC: Julian Gressel – The German-born American is alternating between full-back, inside midfielder or even right winger and centre forward, depending on what is required.
