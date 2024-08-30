This Saturday, August 31 at 5:30 p.m. Mexico City time, Inter Miami will visit Chicago Fire On Matchday 29 of the 2024 Major League Soccer Season, the Garzas team will seek to take all three points and remain at the top of the Eastern Conference.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the pink team that will continue to have the loss of its captain Lionel Messi, after his injury to the ligament of the right ankle during the final of the Copa America 2024.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Drake Callender – The American goalkeeper is the undisputed starter. Under the Miami goalposts he has become a confident and secure goalkeeper, although this season he has made some mistakes, despite that, it seems that he has no competition.
CB: Serhiy Kryvtsov – The experienced Ukrainian defender could return to the starting lineup for this match, after the young Argentine defender Thomas Aviles He was sent off last week for a second yellow card.
CB: Sergio Busquets – He is the team’s starting defensive midfielder, when he is not present it is because he is receiving his respective rest, in recent games he has been playing as a center back and in this game he could be in that position again.
DFC: David Martinez – The Paraguayan central defender is the team’s latest signing and it seems that he has arrived to be a starter and leave the experienced Ukrainian as a substitute; this would be his debut in the MLS.
MD: Marcelo Weigandt – The young Argentinian is taking responsibility on the right wing, following the absences in the position due to injuries and changes in positions depending on what is required from match to match.
MC: Yannick Bright – The Italian left back was a central midfielder in the last match and for that reason he could be used in that position when Busquets is required as a center.
MC: Federico Redondo – Since his arrival at the club, the young Argentinian has become a trusted member of the coaching staff.
MY: Jordi Alba – The Spaniard is undisputed on the left wing, his contribution is considerable as he contributes a lot with his overflow and depth, as well as his passes and crosses for the attackers.
ED: Matias Rojas – The Paraguayan attacker can play in many areas of the field and in any of them he contributes to the team.
DC: Luis Suarez – There is no need to mention the reasons why the ‘Gunslinger‘He is a regular starter whenever he is available and in good physical condition, and his goal-scoring instinct is essential. He has just scored a double in the previous game.
EI: Diego Gomez – The Paraguayan midfielder is one of the most talented youngsters on the team and has a lot of potential for the future and is constantly one of the starters of the ‘Tata‘.
More MLS news
#starting #lineup #Inter #Miami #Chicago #MLS
Leave a Reply