Chivas could not start the 2024 Apertura Tournament with a victory, of the Liga MXas they ended up tying without goals against Toluca in it Akron Stadiumso now he will have to leave his property to go look for the three points against Xolosthis Friday, July 12th at the Hot Stadium. Unlike the Flock, the Aztec Dogs did get the win against Querétaro in it Corregidora Stadium with goals from the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez and the Argentine White Sunday.
About the match against Guadalajara, precisely White Sunday He accepted that it will be a nice match, while revealing that the Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio He taught him to be more aggressive in his game, that is, to face the ball every time he has it.
On the other hand, the most criticized during the first duel of Chivas against the Red Devils was Javier Hernandezwho missed two clear chances in front of goal, causing him to be booed when he came on as a substitute and to be shot at very hard in the nets, hoping that he can finally score this Friday. Also, one of the elements that did not even go to the bench in Matchday 1 was Isaac Brizuelawho was about to leave in the direction of Pueblasince he has one of the highest salaries in the entire squad. Finally, according to various media, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago would make moves to his starting eleven for the second match.
Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel – The goalkeeper will continue to show why he caught the attention of the national team to go to the Copa América, after having had a great tournament in his first time as a starter.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – If Tiba was renewed it is because it was planned that he would continue to be one of the pillars at the bottom.
Defense: Chiquete Orozco – Alongside the youth player is another player who has been trained in the fold. Although he has been widely rumored to be leaving, the defender is coming off the Copa América and will surely show that he has a promising future.
Right back: Alan Mozo – The defender does not give up the position, since for now his only competition is Jesus Sanchezwhich is one of the oldest.
Left back: Jose Castillo – He arrived last semester and was given the starting position halfway through the championship, but the fans liked him a lot, so they have a lot of faith in him.
Pivot: Omar Govea – According to what was seen in the practices of the week, the novelty would be the recent signing, so it would be sacrificed Fernando Beltranwhich has had a drop in level, so much so that several Chiva brothers have exploded against it.
Midfielder: Erick Gutierrez – Guti’s level rose significantly last tournament after having been harshly criticised upon his arrival. With Govea more focused on defence, the World Cup player will look to be more creative up front.
Midfielder: Roberto Alvarado – Once again, El Piojo would be the one in charge of pulling the strings, although there is a possibility that at the last minute he will be put back in his original position as a winger.
Right winger: Carlos Cisneros – El Charal showed some good things in the first match, as when it comes to facing the ball few do it like him. If El Piojo really is once again used behind the attacking trident, his appearance in that role would be a given.
Left Wing: Cade Cowell – It is speculated that Fernando Gago He could bench Vaquero, however, he seems unreliable, since he was the best red-and-white player against the choriceros, having at least three dangerous approaches.
Forward: Ricardo Marin – It was decided to put the Chicharito in the first duel, but the coach could resort to the tactics of last season where he put 4K in away matches, while he puts the youth player in the starting line-up at home.
This is what Chivas’ possible lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, Jose Castillo
Midfielders: Omar Govea, Erick Gutierrez, ‘Louse’ Alvarado
Forwards: Cade Cowell, ‘Charal’ Cisneros, Ricardo Marin
Substitutes: Chicharito Hernandez, Oscar Whalley, ‘Chapo’ Sanchez, ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, ‘Pocho’ Guzman, Fidel Barajas, Mateo Chavez, ‘Chicken’ Briseno, Leo Sepulveda, Armando Gonzalez
