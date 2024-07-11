LET’S GIVE EVERYTHING TO BRING US THE 3 POINTS ON THE BORDER! 💪 See you on Friday, ChivaHermanos! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qHecq1Xg1r — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 10, 2024

On the other hand, the most criticized during the first duel of Chivas against the Red Devils was Javier Hernandezwho missed two clear chances in front of goal, causing him to be booed when he came on as a substitute and to be shot at very hard in the nets, hoping that he can finally score this Friday. Also, one of the elements that did not even go to the bench in Matchday 1 was Isaac Brizuelawho was about to leave in the direction of Pueblasince he has one of the highest salaries in the entire squad. Finally, according to various media, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago would make moves to his starting eleven for the second match.

Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel

Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, Jose Castillo

Midfielders: Omar Govea, Erick Gutierrez, ‘Louse’ Alvarado

Forwards: Cade Cowell, ‘Charal’ Cisneros, Ricardo Marin

Substitutes: Chicharito Hernandez, Oscar Whalley, ‘Chapo’ Sanchez, ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, ‘Pocho’ Guzman, Fidel Barajas, Mateo Chavez, ‘Chicken’ Briseno, Leo Sepulveda, Armando Gonzalez