The squad led by Serbian strategist Paunovic has not had a good time. What started as a great tournament has collapsed considerably as soon as they returned from the Leagues Cup. A competition in which they began to lose confidence, to the point of even being booed by their own fans.
Chivas comes from losing 3-1 against the team of Mazatlanin a duel held at the Akron stadium, where the Sacred Flock was very close to being crowned champions in the previous tournament, but the party died out in the final minutes and they had to settle for second place.
Before Mazatlán, the rojiblancos drew 0-0 against Pachuca and lost 4-0 against their staunch rival: the Eagles of America in the national classic. Match that was played at the Azteca stadium corresponding to date number eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
To more or less understand what has happened with Chivas throughout this campaign, we can take as a basis what has happened with Alexis Vega, who a matter of months ago was applauded by his fans, many even saw him playing in Europe, and today they don’t want him on the team anymore.
The fractured relationship between Alexis and Chivas is just a sample of what has happened to a club that was close to winning everything, and in a matter of nothing they were left empty-handed and look increasingly lost.
Adding three is no longer an option. It has become a necessity, if they do not want to see the chance of qualifying getting further and further away, and why not? aspire to live one of those stories that are difficult to tell, but that usually happen often in Mexican soccer.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: Jesús Chiquete, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marín, Yael Padilla
#starting #lineup #Chivas #Toluca #J10 #Apertura