For round of 16 duties at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Japanese will meet the Croatians in what promises to be a match with a lot of tension and dynamism. Both teams made their way to the next phase with a lot of sacrifice and in some cases, with more grit than football. There will be surprises? We review the possible alignments for both teams.
Japan national team
Q: Gonda- The experienced Japanese goalkeeper is the first player on the team and will surely start against Croatia.
CB: Yoshida – The leader in defense is Yoshida. For the Japanese, having a leader like him can mean a lot in terms of their party.
CB: Itakura – The one from Mönchengladbach is surely part of the defensive line against Croatia.
CB: Taniguchi – To close the defensive line against Croatia, the third center back could be Taniguchi, 31.
MC: Nagatomo – Another leader, Nagatomo. The experienced player will function as winger against Croatia.
MC: Morita – Against Croatia it is clear that there will be complications and a player like Morita can help a lot in transitions.
MC: Tanaka- On the right side could be Tanaka. A good option in attack, with the intention of unbalancing.
MC: Ito- As a player with more freedom on the left sector, Ito could also be there. He has already proven to be a good attacking card.
EI: Kubo- The youngster trained in Spain will very surely start against Croatia. He is an indispensable headline.
DC: Maeda- Daizen Maeda is another of those who will probably have action for these round of 16 as a starter.
ED: Kamada- Frankfurt attacker Kamada could be another to close the offensive line against Croatia.
Croatia national team
Q: Livakovic- The Arsenal goalkeeper, with almost all the security in the world, will start against Japan. He is number 1 on the squad.
LI: Bland- Borna Sosa, from Germany’s Stuttgart, could be the first option for the defensive line on the left side.
DFC: Gvardiol – The very talented young center-back will very surely start if there are no improvisations.
CB: Lovren – Zenit’s central defender would be the second center back for this team against Japan.
RHP: Juranovic – And finally, for the right sector of the defensive line, there would be Juranovic, the Celtic player.
MC: Kovacic- Forming the trident in midfield, Kovacic would be one of those who will surely start as a starter.
MC: Brozovic- To clash against Japan, players like Brozovic can contribute a lot collectively. Surely owner.
MC: Modric- The presence of ‘Lukita’ Modric is indisputable and very likely he will be the starter and leader against Japan.
ED: Kramaric- The Hoffenheim player will surely have a leading role. He is another of the outstanding in the line of attack.
DC: Livaja – The 10 of the team. With the intention of damaging Japan, we will very surely see him start.
EI: Perisic – Another of the veterans who can change the course of a game. Perisic will surely start.
What the formation of Japan will look like (3-4-3)
Goalie: Gonda
defenses: Taniguchi, Yoshida, Itakura
midfielders: Nagatomo, Morita, Tanaka, Ito
strikers: Kamada, Maeda, Kubo
What the formation of Croatia will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Livakovic
defenses: Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic.
midfielders: Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric.
Forwards: Perisic, Livaja, Kramaric.
#starting #lineups #Japan #Croatia #match #Qatar #World #Cup
Leave a Reply