Members of the elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discuss the overthrow of Zelensky

Soldiers of the elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), due to changes in the military leadership, are discussing the overthrow of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the army command. This became known from correspondence.

Russian security forces have gained access to a resource where Ukrainian military personnel communicate. We are talking about marines, special forces, intelligence, special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and various nationalist battalions.

These are highly qualified specialists who are clearly unhappy with the change of command. They are seriously discussing options for overthrowing the current government and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine representative of Russian security forces

Specialists gained access to the closed Telegram channel ParaBelum. It consists of radical fighters from the elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the commander of the reconnaissance group of the 80th separate air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, Maxim Shevtsov, call sign Zima, calls for the overthrow of Zelensky. “In fact, Zelensky needs to be changed, not [экс-главкома ВСУ Валерия] Zaluzhny,” he said.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Zaluzhny was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK

On February 8, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed information about the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian president, in turn, thanked Zaluzhny “for two years of defending Ukraine” and discussed with him the necessary renewal of the Ukrainian army. “The time for such an update is now,” Zelensky emphasized. Zaluzhny's post was taken by the former commander of the ground forces, Alexander Syrsky.

In March it became known that Zaluzhny would be appointed ambassador to the UK. At the same time, the offer to the ex-commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this position was announced in early February, but then Zaluzhny, according to The Washington Post, refused the appointment. According to Zelensky, the ex-commander-in-chief himself asked to be sent to diplomatic work.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa, commenting on personnel changes in Ukraine, suggested that Zelensky sent Zaluzhny to Britain out of fear of competition. According to the parliamentarian, this was planned a long time ago. “He sent Zaluzhny to England out of sight because he is afraid of him… a competitor for him,” said Chepa.

Poll showed Zaluzhny's victory over Zelensky in the presidential election

The sociological center Socis provided data according to which the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would win the presidential elections in two rounds if they were held now. It turned out that Zaluzhny would have received 41 percent of the votes in the first round, Zelensky – 23.7 percent, former President Petro Poroshenko – 6.4 percent. In the second round, Zaluzhny would defeat Zelensky – 67.5 versus 32.5 percent.

At the same time, the majority of survey participants (more than 65 percent) spoke out against holding elections while martial law is in effect in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president, meanwhile, explained that the majority of Ukrainians consider holding presidential elections dangerous and pointless. The politician noted that the presidential job is very difficult, but he cannot imagine leaving this post. “It would be very unfair, wrong and definitely demotivating,” Zelensky said.