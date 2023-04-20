In these months Ubisoft It has not been the company that has done the best in the industry, since at the time the delay of some titles was announced as well as the cancellation of some that were not even announced. This has led to some information being leaked, including that at some point a Splinter Cell Battle Royale.

Thus, through the forums of Reddit An image was shared that expresses the comments of an alleged tester of this game. Here you can check it with everything and translation of the most important part of its text:

I was a tester for Splinter Cell: Hunters, a third person battle royale, currently cancelled. After our last playtest we were told it would be announced soon, “in the next few weeks”, the last playtest was around July 2022. First you choose your “Spy Operator”. Basically, your class. Then you and your partner spawn overnight at the edge of a square portion of the -“Washington DMZ”, the only map available during the playtest, armed only with a knife. Your task: locate and kill one of 4 high-value targets in a complex somewhere on the map, securing the cache they drop afterwards. Once you’ve killed the target and taken a cache, you have the option to extract it with your partner. The problem is that up to 30 other players in duos are competing for the same kill targets. The build we played was duos only and they said it was the core gameplay experience. There were special areas called outposts guarded by bot soldiers, you can find weapons and equipment in loot caches, but outposts were the best way to get high level loot. These bot soldiers were actually equipped so you can’t really engage in firefights with them like you can with other spy players, all the spy weapons were weaker weapons so you couldn’t just run into an outpost and fight these soldiers head on. Gameplay wise it was alright, the gunplay felt a bit floaty, but the executions/kills were fun and satisfying. Definitely not a “run and gun” type of game, run and gun was heavily punished.

For now, the assumption Splinter Cell: Hunters hasn’t been announced, so it could be one of the undisclosed canceled games.

via: Reddit

Editor’s note: It sounds interesting, it might even be liked by people who want more of this spy saga. After all, there are no signs of life from the remake that is currently being worked on.