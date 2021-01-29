Leaks continue on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20 GB of memory, a high-end graphics card that, according to the latest information, will be placed in a position very close to the GeForce RTX 3090, the most powerful graphics solution currently available from NVIDIA in the general consumer market.

A new filtered GPU-Z capture has allowed us to see what would be, in theory, the full specifications of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and in general we can see that everything that we had been seeing remains in previous information. That GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would use a GA102 core, the same one that mounts the RTX 3090, and would have:

10,496 shaders at a frequency of 1,395 MHz-1,695 MHz, normal and turbo mode.

328 texturing units.

112 raster units.

328 tensor cores.

82 RT cores.

320-bit bus.

20GB of 19.5GHz GDDR6X memory.

TGP: 320 watts.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti vs GeForce RTX 3090: What differentiates them?

That is a good question. Both have many similarities, and a priori it may seem that there are no important differences, but the truth is that there are, two to be exact. The first difference is easy to see, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will have 20 GB of GDDR6X memory instead of 24 GB, and the second we have it on the memory bus, which it will be 320 bits and not 384 bits.

I don’t expect the smaller amount of graphics memory to end up making a major difference, as 20GB is more than enough to guarantee a long life, even at 4K, but when it comes to the memory bus, my opinion is very different. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is going to feature 10,496 shaders, a huge number of shader units that you are going to need a great bandwidth to be able to work in a truly optimal way.

Reducing the memory bus from 384 bits to 320 bits would mean drop from 936 GB / s to 760 GB / s of bandwidth. As we can see, the difference is considerable, and I am convinced that this will make the performance of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti slightly less than that of the GeForce RTX 3090, even though both will have the same number of SM drives, and therefore the same number of shaders.

The first performance tests point precisely in that direction. As we can see in the attached graph, the GeForce RTX 3090 is slightly more powerful than GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in 3DMark.

We don’t have an exact release date yet, and we don’t know what the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be officially priced at, but looking at how they position the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, and considering that the Radeon RX 6900 XT has a suggested retail price of $ 999, most likely that new NVIDIA graphics card will end up hanging around between $ 999 and $ 1,099.