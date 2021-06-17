According to an analyst from the ESPN television network, the final touches are being put on a memorandum that will detail the baseball rules against the use of foreign substances in balls and this document will be sent to the teams sometime in the next few days, the which will be presented to the players’ technical team.

This could happen by June 21, the real order to the ampáyeres to enforce the rule on the use of these substances, they already expect from the greater league basseball is that pitchers who use foreign substances such as Spider tack and homemade glues, this it would make them get scared and stop using them. Some experts say that it would be beneficial to clean this before the rule is applied. The application of these has not started to be used because all the parties involved want pitchers to have time to adapt to not using those substances, nobody wants to see suspensions, but it will happen if anyone who uses this substance is found to be pitchers or infielders .

He ends by saying that the controls on the use of these substances will be similar to that of the DUI control (driving while intoxicated). It is also necessary to say that an agreement has not yet been reached with the MLB players’ association, although the regulations have already begun to be applied in the minor leagues that are not associated.

Hopefully this solution will root out this problem for the good of baseball.

Mexican baseball league

Pericos de Puebla.- In the week that just ended, we saw series in which the team was a visitor in one and the other as a local one.

He visited the devils and lost the series 0-2, the 1st 5-4 where closer Ulises Joaquín lost, the 2nd beating 12-7 bad all the pitching.

In Puebla, the 1st won 4-3 against León with 2 produced by Carreón, good relays from Haro, Arias and the winner Joaquín, the 2nd equal 4-3 with a shortened game in 5 innings and in the last one in an exciting game, which Pericos lost 2-9 in the 7th and with Ralys of 3 and 4 in the 8th and 9th tie and in the 10th hour of X. Bautista lost to Joaquín Pericos 10-9

Positions.- Almost a month into the season for me, these would be the teams that would qualify:

South, Mex 13-6, Pue 12-8, Yuc 11-8, Ver 10-10, León 10-11, Tigres 10-10

North, Monc 15-6, Gua 14-6, Tij 14-7, Sal 11-10, Lag 9-1, Mont 9-12.

Pericos goes to a difficult visit against the surprise team from the north zone, mariachis de Guadalajara 15,16, 17 and receives Campeche the weekend where we may see the ex-parakeet Jaime Lugo launch, who is going from his leader in clean races with 1.53

Miguel Sarmiento placeholder image