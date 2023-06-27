Rogov: Zelensky and Budanov are considering several scenarios of provocation at the Zaporozhye NPP

Volodymyr Rogov, head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia,” said that the Ukrainian authorities are considering several scenarios of provocation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (NPP). This is reported RIA News.

Rogov revealed possible scenarios for the provocation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and noted that a missile attack, a terrorist attack, or an attempt to capture by forcing the Dnieper could occur. He admitted that the actions at the station would continue the series of terrorist attacks staged by Kiev on the Nord Stream, the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.

According to the politician, the provocation is being prepared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the country’s military intelligence, Kirill Budanov. They seek approval from Western partners for such actions. Rogov suggested that the provocation could be carried out before the July NATO summit.

“Now the Kiev regime is trying to blame Russia for everything in advance, feeding the inhabitants of the territories controlled by the regime and the Western public a lie about Russia allegedly mining its own nuclear power plant. This statement is denied even by representatives of the IAEA,” Rogov emphasized.

Earlier, Zelensky accused Russia of preparing to undermine the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The politician believes that in this way Moscow wants to force the West to push Kyiv to end hostilities.