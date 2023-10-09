Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

The Hamas attack on Israel shocked the world. Evidence points to outside help – was Russia also involved?

Jerusalem – The successful surprise attack carried out by Hamas from the Gaza Strip on southern Israel over the weekend shocked the Middle East. Through the War in Israel Years of tensions between the militant Islamist group and the Israeli state were reignited.

The Hamas justified “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” in response to Israel’s recent police actions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and to Israeli settler violence. They occupy parts of the Palestinian West Bank. In Israel What predominates – alongside horror and sadness – is the question of how the attack could have been so successful. After all, the Israeli secret services were considered the best in the world.

“Certainly a long relationship” between Iran and Hamas – was there outside interference?

One answer to this question could be possible support for Hamas from abroad. This has been financed, armed and trained by Iran for a long time. Tehran supports numerous militant Islamist organizations in its strategic confrontation with Israel and its Western supporters. Initial reports and a statement from Hamas suggest that Iran was involved in the attack, which was probably prepared over several weeks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (from left) – did both countries support the Hamas operation? © IMAGO/Valery Sharifulin

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday (October 8) that he had “not yet seen any evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.” The Iranian mission to the United Nations, however, has denied any involvement. The attack also appears to have thwarted or at least delayed the planned normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. This was considered an important strategic goal for Tehran.

Speculation about Russian involvement in Hamas attack – help from Wagner mercenaries?

There was also speculation on social media about Russian involvement in the Hamas operation, like the US portal Newsweek reported. However, there is no evidence of Moscow’s alleged role. Some pro-Ukrainian accounts on X (formerly Twitter) claimed without evidence that mercenaries from the Wagner Group who may have trained Hamas units. However, according to the newspaper, Wagner has no known presence in the Palestinian territories.

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) expressed the assumption that Russia could benefit from the shift in international attention. Finally, the deteriorating situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories is distracting from his atrocities in Ukraine. Oleg Ignatov, senior Russia analyst at the Brussels-based think tank Crisis Group, firmly rejected this. Opposite Newsweek He said it was difficult to imagine that Russia was involved in planning the attack. “Of course we live in a world where we can’t rule anything out. But I didn’t see any evidence,” Ignatov said.

Russia has long maintained relations with Iran – What is Moscow’s role in the Middle East conflict?

Russia has long maintained close cooperation with Iran and its network of militant partner organizations. However, such diplomatic channels should not be confused with direct support, said Ignatov. The country maintains very good connections with Hamas, which everyone knows. However, it is more in the interest of Russian Middle East policy to be able to communicate with everyone. Moscow is therefore more interested in participating in peace talks than in influencing the fighting. This, of course, means that “it would not be interested in supporting either side.”

On Telegram, some users had a different opinion. Russian journalist Sergey Mardan posted that the situation in Israel is “beneficial for Russia because the globalist toad is distracted from Ukraine.” Iran is Russia’s true military ally, while Israel is supported by the USA. So choosing a side is easy. Margarita Simonyan, the head of RT, also sounded the same horn on social media: “The country that is not at war with its neighbors is at war with its neighbors again. We expect the exodus of Russian pacifists. But we won’t hold our breath either,” said the propagandist.

However, such cheering on speakers in the state media is not the same as foreign policy, Oleg Ignatov countered Newsweek clear. It’s not a matter of politics, but of wishful thinking: “You believe that this is how the world works. If there is a war in Israel, that means the United States will send grenades and ammunition to Israel rather than to Ukraine. And that means Russia will have an advantage.” (tpn)