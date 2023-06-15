According to a new study, fusobacteria are much more common in women with sometimes extremely painful tissue adhesions. This may offer a therapeutic approach, but the role of the bacteria remains unclear.

It is estimated that around every second woman with very painful menstrual periods has endometriosis. Image: obs

SThe above-mentioned fusobacteria could play a role in the development of endometriosis, which is quite common among women and is often very painful, Japanese researchers report in the current issue of the journal “Science Translational Medicine”. In the disease, tissue resembling the lining of the uterus grows outside of it. While the bacteria were found in the lining of the uterus in less than 10 percent of almost 80 control persons, this was the case in 64 percent of around 80 people with endometriosis, reports the research team led by physician Ayako Muraoka and epigenetics expert Yutaka Kondo.

How exactly endometriosis develops is not yet clear. One theory is that during menstruation, parts of the degraded uterine lining get into the fallopian tubes and partly also into the abdomen and other organs and settle there in some women. Several factors probably play a role.