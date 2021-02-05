This week is scheduled the first draw of the next edition of the Copa Libertadores, which will define the preliminary phase. The three rounds that some teams must pass before entering the group stage of the tournament will be specifically raffled.

Chile will be one of the few countries that still does not have a classified team. Chile 1 and Chile 2 will enter the groups directly, while Chile 3 and Chile 4 They will meet their rivals in this Friday’s draw. For now, those classified in that order would be: Universidad Católica and Unión La Calera; Spanish and Palestinian Union.

When is the draw?

The draw for the preliminary phase of the Cup Liberators It will be held this Friday, February 5, at a very unusual time for an event of this type. The event will start at 12:00 in the morning local time and with the same time for Argentina, Brazil, Chile Y Uruguay. It will be 11:00 in Bolivia Y Venezuela and an hour earlier in Peru, Colombia Y Ecuador.

Teams classified to the Copa Libertadores 2021

Argentina : Defense and Justice, Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing, Argentinos Juniors, Vélez and San Lorenzo.

: Defense and Justice, Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing, Argentinos Juniors, Vélez and San Lorenzo. Bolivia : Always Ready, The Strongest, Bolívar and Royal Pari.

: Always Ready, The Strongest, Bolívar and Royal Pari. Brazil : Palmeiras. 7 more spots available.

: Palmeiras. 7 more spots available. Chile : 4 spots available.

: 4 spots available. Colombia : América de Cali, Santa Fe, Junior and Atlético Nacional.

: América de Cali, Santa Fe, Junior and Atlético Nacional. Ecuador : Barcelona, ​​Liga de Quito, Independiente del Valle and Universidad Católica.

: Barcelona, ​​Liga de Quito, Independiente del Valle and Universidad Católica. Paraguay : Cerro Porteño, Olimpia, Libertad and Guaraní.

: Cerro Porteño, Olimpia, Libertad and Guaraní. Peru : Sporting Cristal, Universitario, Ayacucho and Universidad César Vallejo.

: Sporting Cristal, Universitario, Ayacucho and Universidad César Vallejo. Uruguay : 4 spots available.

: 4 spots available. Venezuela: Deportivo La Guaira, Deportivo Táchira, Deportivo Lara and Caracas.

Classified to Phase 1

Guaraní (Paraguay)

Caracas Venezuela)

Catholic University (Ecuador)

César Vallejo University (Peru)

Royal Pari (Bolivia)

Uruguay 4

Classified to Phase 2