The manager of the Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdel-Aziz, has named his possible rivals in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The Russian representative spoke at Youtube ESPN MMA.

American Paul Felder may become an opponent of the 29-year-old Russian fighter. Also Abdel-Aziz named the name of the New Zealander Dan Hooker.

Makhachev is considered the successor of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion. The Russian trains at the American Kickboxing Academy with Javier Mendes, who has repeatedly stressed that he sees his ward as a belt holder. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov, also had a high opinion of Makhachev’s abilities.

On March 7, Makhachev won another victory in the UFC, forcing the American Drew Dober to surrender. The winning streak of the Russian has seven fights.