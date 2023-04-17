IAccording to the authorities, the case of the weapons from the Second World War found during searches at several locations in Frankfurt on Friday and Saturday indicates a right-wing extremist background. Nazi memorabilia were found on the main suspect, a twenty-six-year-old, a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor said on request. Nothing is known about the man’s professional activity: Apparently he had no profession and no completed vocational training. The exact background is the subject of the ongoing investigation.

According to the spokeswoman, the investigators had tracked down the man because one of the two co-accused was investigated for theft. In this process, his mobile phone was evaluated. There would have been chats with the main suspect, which also included photos of the weapons.

With extensive decisions by the Frankfurt District Court, the police and the State Criminal Police Office searched three residential buildings in the Bergen-Enkheim and Nordend districts and a garden plot in the south of Frankfurt from early Friday morning to Saturday.

They found a “variety of potential explosive devices, firearms and ammunition”, including explosive grenades that had to be blown up directly by the explosive ordnance clearance service. Officers also seized weapons and drugs.

Finally, according to the police and the public prosecutor, the investigations and the statements of the main suspect led to a field barn in the north of Frankfurt, where the man had buried an aerial bomb from the Second World War. This turned out to be non-flammable and was “professionally recovered”. Both the explosive ordnance clearance service and experts from the State Criminal Police Office for explosives and defusing were involved in the searches.

Danger of escape and blackout

All three suspects were provisionally arrested and the main suspect was brought before the magistrate at the district court on Saturday. He is now in custody. The other suspects are at large.

The trio are accused of violating the War Weapons Control Act: They are said to have searched for and dug up the World War II weapons with probes in forests and elsewhere, then made them usable again and sold them via a website. The penalty for such crimes is between one and five years, and up to ten years for commercial crimes.







Reasons for detention for the main accused are the risk of absconding due to the considerable expectation of punishment and the risk of collusion. Accordingly, there is a suspicion that he would otherwise remove evidence and influence the accused. It is now also being determined whether other weapons may be stored at other locations. The evidence seized is currently being evaluated.